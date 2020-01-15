Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 165417 ISIN: US6402681083 Ticker-Symbol: ITH 
Tradegate
14.01.20
21:57 Uhr
25,020 Euro
+0,415
+1,69 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,670
22,955
14.01.
24,975
25,275
14.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS25,020+1,69 %