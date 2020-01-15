

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth slowed to the lowest in seven months in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that exports growth eased markedly in November.



Retail sales climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.0 percent rise in October.



The latest annual growth was the lowest since April, when it grew 2.2 percent.



Data showed that the sales volume increased 1.4 percent in November.



Sales of non-food and food stores increased by 1.5 percent each, in November.



Online sales gained 6.5 percent in November compared to the same month last year.



The volume of exports rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 7.3 percent gain in October, another report revealed.



At the same time, imports rose 6.3 percent annually in November, following a 4.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX