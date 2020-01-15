

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling around 696 thousand Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in the United States to fix fuel pumps that may stop operating.



In a statement, the Japanese automaker said if fuel pump in these vehicles stop operating, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This could stall a vehicle, which will then be unable to restart. While driving at higher speeds, a vehicle stall could increase the risk of a crash.



In Lexus brand, the recall involves certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350. It also includes certain 2019 Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300.



In Toyota brand, the company is calling back certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra, as well as certain 2019 Avalon and Corolla.



Toyota said it will be developing a remedy that will be available to vehicle owners at no cost. The automaker will notify all known owners of the affected vehicles by first class mail by mid-March.



In recent vehicle recalls, Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC., a division of German automaker Daimler AG, in early January announced a recall of around 745,000 vehicles sold between 2001 and 2011 for detaching sunroofs. The recall is expected to begin on February 14.



In mid-December, General Motors Co. issued two recalls for around 814,000 vehicles in the United States for faulty brake software and battery-related fire risks.



In November, GM had recalled 638 thousand U.S. sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks citing braking issues due to a faulty software.



Ford Motor also recalled its F-Series heavy-duty pickups for problem with the electric tailgates that may open unintentionally. Nissan Motor recalled certain vehicles because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.



