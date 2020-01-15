

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday downgraded the economic view of three out of nine regions.



In its quarterly Regional Economic Report, the bank said that all nine regions reported that their economy had been either expanding or recovering.



Domestic demand had continued on an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating in both the corporate and household sectors.



However, exports, production and business sentiment had shown some weakness, mainly affected by the slowdown in overseas economies and natural disasters.



Compared to the previous assessment, the bank lowered its view on Hokuriku, Tokai, Chugoku regions. Meanwhile, the central bank maintained its assessment of other six regions, namely Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Kinki, Shikoku and Kyushu- Okinawa.



Regarding Hokuriku region, the bank said the economy has continued on an expanding trend, although the pace has moderated further.



And Tokai has been expanding moderately and Chugoku has been on a moderate expanding trend, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.



