

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) said it anticipates fiscal year pre-tax profits to be in line with market consensus. New home legal completions for 2019 declined 4% from last year.



For the fiscal year, Group revenues were 3.65 billion pounds, down 2.4% from prior year. New housing revenues reduced by 3.5% to 3.42 billion pounds. New home legal completion volumes were 15,855 compared to 16,449. Average selling price was in line with last year.



The Group will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 27 February 2020.



