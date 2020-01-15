

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) said it has delivered a solid quarter of attributable production with 110,679 gold equivalent ounces or 9.0 million silver equivalent ounces principally due to a better than expected performance from the Inmaculada mine.



The company's overall 2019 production was 38.7 million silver equivalent ounces, comfortably ahead of the 37.0 million ounce target. This includes record contributions from Inmaculada and San Jose mines. The company's all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce for 2019 are expected to be in line with guidance.



For 2020, the company's production target is 422,000 gold equivalent ounces (36.0 million silver equivalent ounces). Total sustaining and development capital expenditure is projected to be approximately $115 million to $130 million.



As at 31 December 2019, net debt was approximately $34 million; while total cash was approximately $166 million.



