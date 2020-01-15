

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc. (TPK.L) said it has appointed Christopher Rogers as Chairman Designate of Wickes.



In July 2019, Travis Perkins said it plans to demerge the Wickes business. It is on track to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2020.



Chris is currently a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc.



Chris will not stand for re-election as a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc, stepping down following the Group's AGM on 28 April 2020.



