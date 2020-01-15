

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said it would be appropriate to maintain an expansionary monetary policy stance and possibly to cut rates further to reduce the risks of a sustained undershoot of the inflation target.



With limited monetary policy space, risk management considerations favor a relatively prompt and aggressive response to downside risks at present, Michael Saunders said Wednesday.



The UK economy has remained sluggish and the most likely outlook is a further period of subdued growth, he noted.



'It is possible that we cut rates now and then find that the economy rebounds and renewed tightening is appropriate, say a year from now. I don't think such a quick reversal is likely, but it is not inconceivable,' said Saunders.



'The UK is not currently in a low inflation trap: the MPC has not exhausted its policy options, and inflation expectations are not unusually low,' he added.



