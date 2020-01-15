

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production and foreign trade data. Industrial output is seen rising 0.3 percent on month in November, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in October.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1130 against the greenback, 122.29 against the yen, 1.0751 against the franc and 0.8568 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



