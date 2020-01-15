

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.54 billion, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $3.04 billion, or $3.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.75 billion or $3.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $60.90 billion from $58.42 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.75 Bln. vs. $3.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.90 vs. $3.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.78 -Revenue (Q4): $60.90 Bln vs. $58.42 Bln last year.



