

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in December, as imports rose more than exports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus fell to NOK 25.57 billion in December from NOK 26.29 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was NOK 17.92 billion.



Exports rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in December and increased 3.5 percent from a month ago.



Imports surged 10.1 percent annually in December and declined 7.6 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade registered a deficit of NOK 19.12 billion in November versus NOK 21.49 billion in the previous month, and NOK 17.63 billion from a year ago.



In 2019, the trade surplus decreased to NOK 148.316 billion from NOK 287.028 billion in the last year. The mainland trade registered a deficit of NOK 275.719 billion versus NOK 252.093 billion in 2018.



