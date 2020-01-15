

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth rose in November after slowing in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland revealed on Wednesday.



Output of the national economy grew a working-day adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a revised 1.9 percent rise in October. In September, output increased 2.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.3 percent monthly in November.



Data showed that the primary production grew by around 1.0 percent and secondary production rose by 5.0 percent. Services production increased by 1.5 percent from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX