

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, the same as seen in November. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



The CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF rose 1.7 percent annually in December, slower than 1.8 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.4 percent in December, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.7 percent annually in December, after a 1.8 percent rise in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in December.



