

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.30 billion, or $8.29 per share. This compares with $0.93 billion, or $5.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $8.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $3.98 billion from $3.43 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.31 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.34 vs. $6.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.



