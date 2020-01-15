Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924185 ISIN: US7328571077 Ticker-Symbol: PR8 
Berlin
15.01.20
08:08 Uhr
83,29 Euro
+0,89
+1,08 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POPE RESOURCES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POPE RESOURCES 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POPE RESOURCES
POPE RESOURCES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POPE RESOURCES83,29+1,08 %
RAYONIER INC29,200+0,69 %