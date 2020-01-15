

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.72 billion, or $4.69 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $6.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $9.96 billion from $8.08 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.72 Bln. vs. $2.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.69 vs. $6.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.46 -Revenue (Q4): $9.96 Bln vs. $8.08 Bln last year.



