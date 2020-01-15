

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The post of Front-end Engineer is ranked as the best among the top 50 occupations in the United States, according to Employment website Glassdoor.



Front-end Engineer's job was rated as the No. 1 profession on the basis of an average overall job satisfaction score of 3.9, Median Base Salary of $105,240, and 13,122 job openings.



A Front End Engineer, who is essentially a web developer, selects, installs and tests the user interface elements of a website.



Front End Engineer dethroned Data Scientist, which has been considered as the best job in America for four years, and relegated to third rank this year.



Still, Data Scientist's post attracts better salary ($107,801) and job satisfaction (4.0) when compared to that of Front-end Engineer.



While data scientist remains a thriving role, we're seeing high demand for front end engineers with over 13,000 open roles, nearly double the number of data scientist open jobs, Glassdoor says.



Using its data on jobs and companies, Glassdoor's Economic Research Team compiled a list of the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2020.



Glassdoor ranked jobs in terms of three factors that are top on the minds of job seekers: job satisfaction, salary and job openings. Salary was fixed at the median base salary reported on Glassdoor over the past year.



The number of U.S. open job openings were calculated as of 2019 December 18.



The overall job satisfaction rating (on a scale of 1 for bad job to 5 for best job) was reported by actual employees working in these roles over the past year.



Java Developer's job is considered as the second best with an average overall job satisfaction score of 3.9, Median Base Salary of $83,589 and 16,136 job openings.



Interestingly, the highest paying job on the list is Strategy Manager, earning $133,067 median base salary. However, the best job with the most openings is Software Engineer - boasting 50,438 open jobs on Glassdoor. The job with the highest job satisfaction is Corporate Recruiter, scoring 4.4 out of 5.



While technology jobs are increasingly in demand, non-technology roles fell out of the top 10 of last year's 50 best jobs ranking. They include the posts of nursing manager, occupational therapist, program manager and human resources manager.



'We expect to see more CEOs and talent attraction professionals embracing a culture-first business strategy in 2020 and beyond, so it will be interesting to see how the satisfaction across jobs and industries changes in the new decade,' says Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Senior Economic Research Analyst.



As U.S. unemployment hovers at a 50-year low, 145,000 jobs were created in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX