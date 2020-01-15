ERI is delighted to announce that its long-standing client Andbank, whose head office is in Andorra, has successfully completed a multi-site deployment of the latest version of the OLYMPIC Banking System.ERI is delighted to announce that its long-standing client Andbank, whose head office is in Andorra, has successfully completed a multi-site deployment of the latest version of the OLYMPIC Banking System, demonstrating the flexibility and scalability of the solution in a multi-jurisdictional context. The roll-out took place in two stages, initially for the Monaco entity and then subsequently for...

