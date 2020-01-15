

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) touched a new high of $62.47 today. Beginning the New Year with programs to expand its Insulin affordability offering is how the Danish drug maker is dealing with political criticism of Insulin prices.



Diabetes treatments are the company's mainstay. Insulin constitutes about half of the company's sales, and together with other diabetes therapies, accounted for nearly 80% of sales for the first nine months of last year. Substantiating with actual numbers, the company reported total sales of DKK 89.6 billion for the first nine months of 2019, while Insulin sales totaled DKK 44.79 billion and other Diabetes treatments contributed DKK 26.61 billion.



During the first three quarters of 2019, the company strengthened its global Insulin market leadership by 0.8% to 28.4% and Insulin volume market share by 0.4%to 46.5%.



The stock had a strong run last year, and in the past 52 weeks has traded between a low of $46.1 and today's high of $62.47.



