

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has acquired artificial intelligence software start-up Xnor.ai for about $200 million, Geekwire reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Xnor focuses on the efficient deployment of AI in edge devices like smartphones, cameras, and drones.



Apple could use Xnor's technology to improve Apple's deployment of AI stored locally on devices or power edge computing in Apple's Core ML 3 toolkit for app developers.



Founded in 2016, Xnor is based in Seattle and has about 50 employees, according to LinkedIn.



Xnor was spun out from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a research lab created by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen to boost AI research.



