

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - WuXi Biologics Germany GmbH will take over the operations of one of Bayer's final drug product manufacturing plants in Leverkusen, Germany, and purchase the associated equipment, in combination with a long-term lease contract for the building. Financial details were not disclosed.



The plant would be operated by WuXi Biologics and serve as a back-up site for the final product manufacturing of Kovaltry, an antihemophilic factor.



The transaction is expected to be concluded in the coming months subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



