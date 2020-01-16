

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported that its sales for the third quarter 2019/20 increased to 2.1 billion euros from 2.0 billion euros in the prior year. It booked 3.6 billion euros of orders, compared to 3.4 billion euros last year.



The company said that the 2019/20 fiscal year will be a year of stabilisation of growth after a 2018/19 fiscal year with an exceptional sales and profitability growth.



Looking ahead up to March 2023, Alstom targets an average annual growth rate of sales around 5% over the period 2019/20 - 2022/23, an adjusted EBIT margin to reach around 9% in 2022/23, a conversion from net income to free cash flow above 80% by 2022/233.



