Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920876 ISIN: GB0006731235 Ticker-Symbol: AFO1 
Tradegate
15.01.20
18:20 Uhr
30,160 Euro
-0,100
-0,33 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,630
31,150
09:06
30,650
31,140
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC30,160-0,33 %
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ADR29,800+1,36 %