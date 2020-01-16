Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
16.01.20
09:05 Uhr
4,703 Euro
+0,345
+7,92 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,577
4,736
09:06
4,654
4,771
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC4,703+7,92 %