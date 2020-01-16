Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 539971 ISIN: GB0002869419 Ticker-Symbol: B9Y 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
09:15 Uhr
13,230 Euro
-0,240
-1,78 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,280
13,760
09:49
11,530
12,060
30.09.19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIG YELLOW
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC13,230-1,78 %