

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L) reported third-quarter revenue of 32.3 million pounds, up 1.9% from prior year. Like-for-like revenue increased by 2.9% in the quarter.



Year to date revenue was 96.6 million pounds, an increase of 3.0% from prior year. Like-for-like revenue improved 3.8%, year to date.



James Gibson, CEO, said: 'The economic and political uncertainty that we referred to in our interim results continued during the lead-up to the December election. Following, the election however, trading in the quarter improved. Despite this uncertainty, the business continued to deliver revenue and rate growth over the quarter.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIG YELLOW-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de