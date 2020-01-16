

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc. (HAS.L) reported that its Group net fees for the second quarter, ended 31 December 2019 decreased by 7% on a headline basis and by 4% on a like-for-like basis against the prior year.



Like-for-like net fees in Temp and Perm businesses declined by 3% and 6% respectively. Temp represented 58% of Group net fees, and Perm 42%.



Consultant headcount decreased by 1% in the quarter and by 2% year-on-year. The company expects Group headcount to be down in third-quarter FY20. During the quarter it opened one new office in Australia.



Net fees in Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) declined by 7%, versus a tough growth comparative.



Net fees fell by 9% in Germany, versus a tough growth comparative.



Net fee growth in the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I) decreased by 4%. Growth in Public sector business, which represented 31% of UK&I net fees, was good at 8%.



