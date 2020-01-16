

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), a provider of motoring and cycling products and services, issued a trading update for the 14-week period to 3 January 2020. Group revenue was up 4.6%, while like-for-like revenue improved 1.3%.



Graham Stapleton, CEO, said: 'Our results reflect the positive actions we have taken across the Group to deliver on our strategy, particularly Motoring Services, which grew strongly.'



Halfords Group reconfirmed its expectation that fiscal 2020 underlying profit before tax, on a pre-IFRS 16 and 52-week basis, will be in the range of 50 million pounds to 55 million pounds.



