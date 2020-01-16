

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation rose in December as initially estimated, final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent increase in November and October. This was in line with initial estimate.



The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in December, as estimated.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison purposes, increased 1.5 percent annually in December, following a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.6 percent in December, as initially estimated.



In 2019, the annual average inflation based on both the CPI and the HICP was 1.4 percent.



