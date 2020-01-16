

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech Republic's producer price inflation rose more-than-expected in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The producer price index increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.9 percent rise in November and October. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air condition grew 8.8 percent annually in December. Prices for mining and quarrying increased 4.3 percent and those of water supply and manufacturing products rose by 2.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December.



In the whole year of 2019, producer prices logged an increase of 2.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX