

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation doubled in December to hit its highest level in fourteen months in December, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index increased 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.7 percent rise in November.



The latest inflation was the highest since October, when it was 1.6 percent.



Prices for transportation, and restaurants and hotels grew the most by 2.9 percent, each in December.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose by 2.1 percent.



Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 2.0 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in December, same as seen in the preceding month.



