

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enerplus Corp. (ERF, ERF.TO), an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company, has appointed Wade Hutchings as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, effective February 11, 2020. Most recently, Hutchings was Senior Vice President, Exploration & Production at Devon Energy Corporation between 2017 and 2019.



Also, Enerplus Corp. announced the retirement of Ray Daniels as Senior Vice President, Operations, People & Culture. He will remain in his current position until he formally retires in April 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENERPLUS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de