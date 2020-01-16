

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's house price growth slowed in the third quarter, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



House prices climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, after a 4.3 percent rise in the second quarter.



On a quarterly basis, house prices rose 1.4 percent in the third quarter, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in the preceding quarter.



In EU28, house prices grew 1.5 percent quarterly and increased 1.4 percent annually in the third quarter.



Among the member states, the highest annual increases was recorded in Latvia, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Portugal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX