

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.39 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $0.83 billion, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $931 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.99 billion from $4.01 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $931 Mln. vs. $987 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.99 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.



