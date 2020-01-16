

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) announced the appointment of Gregory Craig as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Craig has over 25 years of experience at CTC. He succeeds Dean McCann as CFO.



Canadian Tire Corp. also appointed Mahes Wickramasinghe as President, Canadian Tire Financial Services and President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Tire Bank. Wickramasinghe is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) with extensive banking experience. He has served in a range of senior roles within CIBC.



The appointments are effective March 2, 2020.



