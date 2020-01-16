

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enerplus Corp. (ERF, ERF.TO) announced Thursday the retirement of Ray Daniels as Senior Vice President, Operations, People & Culture after more than 35 years in the energy industry, including 12 years with Enerplus. Daniels will remain in his current position until he formally retires in April 2020.



In conjunction with Daniels' retirement, the company also announced that it has hired Wade Hutchings as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Hutchings' appointment is effective February 11, 2020.



Hutchings has spent 20 years in the upstream oil and gas business in various technical and leadership positions. Most recently, Hutchings was Senior Vice President, Exploration & Production at Devon Energy Corp. between 2017 and 2019.



Prior that, Hutchings spent 17 years at Marathon Oil Co. in various roles including Regional Vice President, Mid-Continent from 2013 to 2017.



