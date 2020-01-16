

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the European Central Bank's accounts of the monetary policy meeting in December at 7.30 am ET Thursday, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro changed little against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 1.1170 against the greenback, 122.86 against the yen, 0.8544 against the pound and 1.0753 against the franc around 7.35 am ET.



