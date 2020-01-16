

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi and Cromodora have agreed on a strategic cooperation of up to ten years, under which Audi has guaranteed to Cromodora the sourcing of its wheels. Cromodora will build a new wheel plant in Eastern Europe exclusively for Audi and the Volkswagen Group with production, scheduled to begin in 2023. The new plant on a Greenfield site will focus on carbon-reduced production with optimized costs.



The companies have agreed on transparent, optimized cost structures regarding their strategic cooperation. Risks are shared by the two partners.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VOLKSWAGEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de