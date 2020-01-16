

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said it will end support for Chrome Apps across all operating systems, including on Chrome OS, in a phased manner over a two-year period.



On Wednesday, Google provided an updated timeline for ending support for Chrome Apps on all platforms. The tech giant had unveiled Chrome Apps in 2013.



'The progress of modern browsers puts the Web in a good position to answer the vast majority of use cases - evident in the success of companies like Figma and our own products like Google Earth. We are confident that the Web can deliver first class experiences on an open platform,' Google said in a blog post.



The company added it will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms.



In August 2016, Google had said it would remove support for packaged and hosted apps from Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux over the next two years.



At that time, the company noted that only about 1 percent of users on Windows, Mac and Linux actively used Chrome packaged apps, while most apps were already implemented as regular web apps.



Google removed the Chrome apps section from the Chrome Web Store in December 2017, but said the Chrome browser will continue to load packaged and hosted apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux beyond the previously announced deprecation timeline of early 2018.



According to the tech giant's updated timeline provided, Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new Chrome Apps from March 2020. However, developers will be able to update existing Chrome Apps through June 2022.



Google will end support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux in June 2020, while customers having Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will be extended support through December 2020.



Google will also end end support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS in June 2021. Customers having Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will be extended support for an additional year, through June 2022.



Chrome apps will stop working on all platforms a year later, in June 2022.



