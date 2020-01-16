

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Texas rheumatologist has been found guilty of his role in a $325 million healthcare fraud scheme in which he intentionally misdiagnosed patients for profit and treated them with toxic medications.



Following a 25-day trial, Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, M.D., of Mission, Texas, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, seven counts of healthcare fraud, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.



U.S. District Judge Ricardo Hinojosa of the Southern District of Texas, who presided over the trial, is expected to sentence the 63-year-old doctor on March 27.



Described as 'one of the worst medical fraudsters,' Dr. Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed vulnerable patients, including the young, elderly, and disabled, with life-long diseases requiring invasive treatments that they actually did not need.



According to the evidence presented at trial, Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed a large number of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, a life-long, incurable disease - and treated them with toxic, medically unnecessary medications like chemotherapy drugs. Many patients, some as young as 13, suffered physical and emotional harm as a result of the false diagnoses, chemotherapy injections, hours' long intravenous infusions, and other excessive, repetitive and profit-driven medical procedures.



Zamora-Quezada operated clinics throughout South Texas and San Antonio over a period of at least 18 years. He traveled to his various offices on his private jet and in his Maserati.



The fraud doctor allegedly used proceeds from his medical practice to buy private jets, luxury vehicles, high-end clothing and real estate in the United States and Mexico.



Prosecutors said they have received 'a staggering volume of complaints' - approximately 3,000 - from the victims and their family members.



Dr. Zamora-Quezada was arrested on May 11, 2018.



The Rio Grande Valley Health Care Fraud Task Force investigated the case with the help of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service.



The Department of Justice said that he falsified medical records to obstruct and mislead a federal grand jury investigation.



