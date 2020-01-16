

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) said that it received a task order, worth up to $1.6 billion, to provide secure network services and IT modernization solutions to the U.S. Department of the Interior through the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program.



The task order covers two areas and has a combined maximum value of $1.6 billion, with 11 one-year options that run through 2032.



Under the task order, CenturyLink will manage core network services to design, engineer, build, secure, operate and maintain DOI's enterprise network from end to end, including software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), virtual private network, private line and ethernet transport services.



The company will manage security services, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS), and implementation of zero-trust networking solutions that meet the government's strict security requirements.



The company will also manage access services, including secure cloud connectivity and WiFi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTURYLINK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de