Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
16.01.20
16:16 Uhr
125,34 Euro
+0,52
+0,42 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,44
125,52
16:32
125,42
125,52
16:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEPSICO INC125,34+0,42 %