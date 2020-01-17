

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its fourth-quarter pilbara iron ore shipments were 86.8 million tonnes, down 1% from the fourth quarter of 2018.



Pilbara iron ore shipments of 327 million tonnes for 2019 were 3% lower than 2018, primarily impacted by weather and operational challenges in the first half of 2019 and the company's active decision to protect the quality of the Pilbara Blend.



Pilbara iron ore production dropped 3% to 83.6 million tonnes in fourth quarter, and dropped 3% to 326.7 million tonnes for 2019.



Fourth-quarter bauxite production was up 28% to 15.1 million tonnes. Bauxite production of 55 million tonnes in 2019 was 9% higher than 2018, underpinned by the successful ramp-up of the Amrun mine in Queensland, Australia.



Aluminium production of 3.2 million tonnes was 2% lower than 2018, primarily reflecting a preventive safety shutdown of one of the three pot-lines at ISAL in Iceland and earlier than planned pot relining at Kitimat in British Columbia, Canada in the second half.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

