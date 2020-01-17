

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a label expansion based on a supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for Ozempic for the indication of reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events or MACE including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, or non-fatal stroke in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or CVD.



The approval was based on the SUSTAIN 6 cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT), which demonstrated that Ozempic statistically significantly reduced the risk of CV death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke by 26% versus placebo, when added to standard of care in people with type 2 diabetes with increased CV risk.



The FDA also updated the Rybelsus label to include additional information from the PIONEER 6 CVOT demonstrating CV safety.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX