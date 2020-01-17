

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity rose at a faster-than-expected pace in November, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The tertiary industry activity index rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in November. Economists had forecast 1.0 percent rise.



Among the major industries, retail trade, wholesale trade, living and amusement-related services, business services, medical, health care and welfare, real estate business, transport and postal activities, and goods rental business increased.



Meanwhile, information and communication industry, electricity, gas, heat supply, water supply, and financial and insurance declined in November.



On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity declined 1.4 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX