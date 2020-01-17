

Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) has appointed Coram Williams as next Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Hans Ploos van Amstel, who has decided to leave the company as of June 2020.



Coram Williams served as Chief Financial Officer of Pearson Plc since 2015. From 2013 to 2015, Williams was CFO of Penguin Random House.



Adecco Group noted that the CFO transition takes place as the Group prepares to conclude its existing strategic cycle in 2020, and launch next strategic cycle in 2021.



