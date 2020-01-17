Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WYYZ ISIN: GB00B8C3BL03 Ticker-Symbol: SGK1 
Tradegate
16.01.20
14:43 Uhr
8,680 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,730
8,822
09:07
8,742
8,832
09:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAGE
SAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAGE GROUP PLC8,680-0,12 %