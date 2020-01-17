

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) announced Friday that Blair Crump, President and Executive Director, will retire on March 31.



Crump will stand down from the Board at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on February 25, but will continue in his role as President until his retirement.



He joined the Company in August 2016 to lead the Sales and Customer Services teams across the Group in his role as President. He was subsequently appointed to the Board in January 2018.



Separately, Sage Group said that Soni Jiandani has advised the Board of her intention to stand down from her position as a Non-executive Director. She will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.



Soni Jiandani joined Sage in February 2017 as a Non-executive Director and as a member of the Nomination Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

