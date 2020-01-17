Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882401 ISIN: GB0002318888 Ticker-Symbol: 0U6 
Frankfurt
17.01.20
08:03 Uhr
39,240 Euro
+0,300
+0,77 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CRANSWICK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRANSWICK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,560
43,620
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRANSWICK
CRANSWICK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRANSWICK PLC39,240+0,77 %