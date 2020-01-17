

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L) announced the Group's adjusted profit before tax (under IFRS16, pre-exceptionals) for the year ending 31 March 2020 is now expected to be higher than current market forecasts.



The Group said the robust performance, in a competitive UK market, reported at the time of interim results announcement has continued over the Christmas trading period. Revenue growth was positive across each of the Group's four product categories.



The Group will announce its preliminary results for the year ending 31 March 2020 on 19 May 2020.



