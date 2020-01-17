

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L) reported that its third-quarter total revenue grew 7 percent at actual exchange rates and 9 percent at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 7 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company noted that overall the performance was in line with its expectations and its guidance for the full year is unchanged.



In North America, quarterly total revenue growth was 11%, reflecting acquisition contributions from AllClear ID, MyHealthDirect and AutoID. Organic revenue increased by 10%, notwithstanding the effect of one-off third-party breach support revenue in the prior year.



In Latin America, total revenue growth at constant exchange rate was 19%, reflecting the first-time contribution from the acquisition of Sentinel Peru. Organic revenue growth was 18% at constant exchange rates, including a stand-out performance in Brazil.



In the UK and Ireland, both total and organic revenue declined 3% at constant exchange rates.



At constant exchange rates, total revenue across EMEA/Asia Pacific declined by 1 percent, while organic revenue declined by 13 percent. The difference related to the contribution from the acquisition of Compuscan and other smaller acquisitions.



The company will release results for the year ending 31 March 2020 on 20 May 2020.



