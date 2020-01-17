Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJFV ISIN: AU000000EVS3 Ticker-Symbol: 57P 
Frankfurt
14.01.20
08:06 Uhr
0,151 Euro
-0,006
-3,82 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVIROSUITE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIROSUITE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIROSUITE
ENVIROSUITE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENVIROSUITE LIMITED0,151-3,82 %
SPECTRIS PLC32,410+0,90 %