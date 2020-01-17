

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) announced Friday that the company and Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Limited have agreed to divest their EMS Brüel & Kjær or EMS B&K joint venture.



The companies are selling the JV to Envirosuite Limited, an Australian environmental management technology company.



For its share, Spectris will receive A$35 million cash, less repayment of EMS B&K's debt facility on completion, and 10 million shares in Envirosuite.



EMS B&K provides environmental monitoring services to airports, cities, mines and construction companies. It is jointly majority owned by Spectris and Macquarie, with equal 45% shareholding interests. The JV's management holds the remaining minority interest.



Spectris said the transaction is conditional only on approval by Envirosuite's shareholders at a meeting to be held in late February 2020.



The completion of the deal is expected to take place shortly thereafter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENVIROSUITE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de