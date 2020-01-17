

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced, in 2019, it sold 3,753,723 vehicles worldwide, down 3.4 percent from previous year. Excluding Iran, vehicle sales declined 0.8 percent.



For 2019, PC sales were 3,129,434 vehicles, down 4.1 percent from last year. In Europe, sales rose 1.3 percent, for the period. Worldwide sales of the group's electric vehicles rose 23.5 percent to 62,447 vehicles.



For the month of December, Groupe Renault sold 365,887 vehicles, an increase of 13.8 percent from a year ago. PC sales were 305,635, an increase of 14.7 percent from prior year.



'Group sales rose in the last quarter thanks to the success of new launches in the group's core markets such as Europe, Russia, and in India, where Renault is growing strongly,' said Olivier Murguet, Sales and Regions Executive Vice President, of Groupe Renault.



Groupe Renault stated that 2020 will mark a new stage in its electric offensive with the launch of Twingo Z.E. and the deployment of its new ETech hybrid and plugin hybrid offers.



